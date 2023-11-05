NDLEA explains reason for stop-and-search operation at Lekki

Foremost comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, had alerted the anti-narcotic agency to the presence of its operatives in the aforementioned area.

He asked the body to clarify if the operation was sanctioned by it.

“Are you people are aware of the stop and search going on currently on Admiralty Way in LEKKI by members of your force? #ndlea_nigeria,” Basketmouth tweeted late Friday, November 3, 2023.

Responding to the enquiry, the NDLEA revealed that it authorised the stop-and-search exercise, adding that the operation was to disrupt the supply chain of illicit substances on the corridor.

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the NDLEA said, “Thanks #basket_mouth. The men are on authorized duty based on intelligence, their presence there is not a regular occurrence.

“It’s part of efforts to protect residents from the activities of drug dealers and disrupt supply chain of illicit substances. The cooperation of all is key.”

Under the leadership of its Chairman Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), the anti-narcotic agency has stepped on the gas in its effort to stamp out drug trafficking and substance abuse in Nigeria.

As a result, intelligence-driven, occasional stop-and-search exercises have become a common feature of the NDLEA's operational tactic to disrupt illicit drug movements.

In October, Marwa made a fresh appeal to Nigerians to assist the agency by exposing any suspicious drug trafficker in their neighbourhood.

The NDLEA Chairman made the appeal at the passing out parade of 2,500 cadets of the agency in Katsina.

He said, “We all owe a duty to this country to rid it of the drug menace and safeguard its corporate existence.