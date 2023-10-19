NDLEA boss Marwa begs Nigerians to expose drug dealers

The NDLEA Chairman made the appeal at the passing out parade of 2,500 cadets of the agency in Katsina on Thursday.

Marwa, represented by his Special Assistant, Col. Yakubu Bako (rtd.), said that exposing drug barons was the only way the country could get rid of illicit drugs and their abuse.

He said, “We all owe a duty to this country to rid it of the drug menace and safeguard its corporate existence.

“We must bear in mind that it is our society, children, youths and, indeed, our culture and future, that are under attack and in danger of being corrupted by the illicit drug culture.

“Hence, we need to rise in unison against this dreaded monster.

“Your support to NDLEA, especially through the supply of useful intelligence, will go a long way in stemming the tide of abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs in our country.”

The NDLEA boss expressed appreciation to the government and people of Katsina State, the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, and the management and staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for their continued support of the agency.

He also thanked the management and staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina as well as the Commandant and instructors of NDLEA Academy for their assistance towards the success of the training.

