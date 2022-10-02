NDLEA arrests Turkey-bound businesswoman, physically challenged for drug trafficking

Babafemi said that the mother of one was arrested on Sept. 23 while attempting to board a Turkish airline flight with the drug concealed inside pepper and packed among foodstuff.

He said that the suspect, an indigene of Afiesere village, Ughelli North Local Government in Delta, claimed she operates a restaurant in Istanbul, Turkey.

“She claimed to come to Nigeria to see her relatives and buy food items for her restaurant business,” Babafemi added.

Meanwhile, two Malians: Mohammed Dembele, 38 and Coulibaly Maliki, 56, have been arrested by officers of the Marine Unit of the NDLEA at Ebute Ero jetty in Lagos.

Babafemi said that the suspects were arrested for attempting to export 34.2kg bottles of a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura, to Mali through Cotonou, Benin Republic.

In another development, NDLEA operatives on Sept., 29 intercepted 100 compressed blocks of Cannabis Sativa weighing 73.500kg, concealed inside animal feeds in Taraba.

Babafemi said that a physically challenged drug dealer, Abdulrahman Mohammed was also arrested with 104kg of compressed cannabis sativa.

He said that the the suspect was arrested on Saturday in Ogun by NDLEA operatives.

“Another suspect, Ms. Safiya Bello, was also arrested in Sagamu area of the state with 27kg of the psychotropic substance,” he added.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men at the NAIA, Taraba and Ogun commands for their resilience.