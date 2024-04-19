Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The persons were caught carrying out unauthorised enforcement earlier today using different fake ID cards.

“The arrest was made in response to complaints registered at the ministry by concerned citizens,” he said.

The permanent secretary said that the suspects were not members of staff of the ministry and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that the tow trucks, identification cards and other equipment owned by the suspects had been confiscated by the state government.