Lagos arrests 10 fake officials for carrying out unauthorised enforcement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The permanent secretary said that the suspects were not members of staff of the ministry and would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Lagos State Government officials during the arrest of fake enforcement officials in the Cele/Itire area of the state. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Olawale Musa, said this in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The persons were caught carrying out unauthorised enforcement earlier today using different fake ID cards.

“The arrest was made in response to complaints registered at the ministry by concerned citizens,” he said.

He said that the tow trucks, identification cards and other equipment owned by the suspects had been confiscated by the state government.

Musa urged members of the public to report illegality promptly to the Ministry of Transportation designated phone lines.

News Agency Of Nigeria

