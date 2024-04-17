Court stops EFCC from arresting Yahaya Bello hours after agents surrounded his house

Justice I.A Jamil, gave the order in a two-hour judgement delivered in suit no HCL/68/M/2020 in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The judge held that infringing on the fundamental human rights of the former Kogi is null and void except as authorised by the court.

"By this order, the EFCC is hereby restrained from arresting, detaining and prosecuting the applicant. This is a definite order following the earlier interim injunction given," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bello had filed a case of a breach of his fundamental human rights by the anti-graft agency before the state High Court. The former governor had prayed for an order restraining the EFCC from arresting, detaining and prosecuting him unjustly.

Bello sought for the enforcement of his fundamental right against the EFCC. Consequently, the court restrained the respondents from persecuting the applicant, safe only when it has a reasonable evidence upon proper investigation.

On the issue of jurisdiction as challenged by the EFCC, the judge said it had failed and so was dismissed.

"This honourable court has jurisdiction to entertain this application. Therefore, the substantive issues of fundamental human rights sought by the applicant succeeds," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT