The SMP that will be unveiled that day will leverage the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) as well as the new National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020 2025 Roadmaps.

It will cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the Commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP, which was developed in-house with the stamp of the Management and Board, is a visioning document of the Commission for planning, monitoring, analysing and assessment of the Commission’s goals and objectives in the next five years.

It will be resident in the Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management Department, which will ensure that the contents of the document become the guiding principles for the Commission in the next five years.

The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, FNCS, FBCS, FIIM will unveil and launch the NCC Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 supported by the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the NCC, Professor Adeolu Akande and the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta. All members of the Board of Commissioners of NCC will be in attendance.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has since extended invitations to all the Heads of Parastatals under the Ministry and all Stakeholders to virtually witness the once-in-five-years launch that is expected to move the sector to the next level, especially now that the stakes are getting higher in terms of services provided and the quality expected by the consumers.

The event, which holds in the Boardroom of the Commission, has highlights including:

Unveiling the SMP,

Upload of the SMP on the NCC Website and;

Unveiling the “Face” of the NCC Strategy amongst others.

The virtual launch holds at 10.00 a.m. prompt on Tuesday 23rd June 2020.

This is a featured post.