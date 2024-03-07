Navy hands over 15 bags of seized cannabis worth ₦21m to NDLEA in Lagos

Navy Capt. Augustus Amakiri, the Commanding Officer of the FOB, said the operatives seized the cannabis around 2.00.p.m March 2, at Ilaje beachside, Badagry, Lagos.

“We got an intelligent tip-off of suspected smuggling activities within the Area of Operation.

“The team conducted a cordon and search operation in the area and discovered bags floating towards the seashore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon further investigation, 15 bags were found containing items suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

“However, the Base Quick Response Team (QRT) led by the gunboat officer was informed and quickly mobilized to the scene of the event.

“The QRT raided the general area, likewise the adjoining communities were also searched but no other products or suspected items were found,” he said.

Amakiri said that the 15 bags of products, worth about ₦21m, were suspected to have been smuggled into Nigeria from Benin Republic by the perpetrators.

“Furthermore, it is important to inform the public that investigation is ongoing in conjunction with other security agencies to identify the drug trafficking syndicate and in due course arrest and prosecute same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recall that since the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla assumed office, he stated that his mission is to maintain and equip a professionally competent naval force capable of defending Nigeria’s maritime area of interest in the fulfillment of national security imperatives.

“Similarly, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Rear Adm. Mustapha Hassan on Nov 9, 2023, launched Operation Water Guard.

‘This Operation is aimed at denying smugglers and other criminal elements the freedom of action within Badagry general area to ensure security and economic stability in the region while fulfilling the Nigerian Navy’s constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

The Commanding Officer said that the sustained efforts of FOB BADAGRY were geared towards complying with the CNS Strategic Directive 2023-6 which is to maintain a safe and secure maritime environment in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.