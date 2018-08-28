Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar

Smuggling Navy confiscates over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice in Calabar

Emuekpere disclosed this on Tuesday in Calabar, Cross River, during the handing over of the command’s leadership to his successor, Rear Admiral David Adeniran.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
MEN OF NIGERIAN NAVY SPECIAL BOAT SERVICE play

MEN OF NIGERIAN NAVY SPECIAL BOAT SERVICE

(Scan news)

Rear Admiral Mathew Emuekpere, the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Nigerian Navy, said the command seized over 13,803 bags of smuggled rice valued at N22.8 million in the past seven months.

Emuekpere disclosed this on Tuesday in Calabar, Cross River, during the handing over of the command’s leadership to his successor, Rear Admiral David Adeniran.

He said the rice was seized due to the sustained patrol of the maritime domain by personnel of the command.

According to him, the anti-smuggling operation was carried out in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy of enhancing and promoting local production of rice.

Gladly, in the last seven months, we have been able to achieve some of our set targets in view of the numerous challenges.

“To a great extent, we have successfully dealt with illegal bunkering, crude oil theft, smuggling, human trafficking, piracy and sea robbery in Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Rivers states that are under the command.

“Within this period, the command seized over 13, 803 bags of imported rice valued at N220.8 million at N16,000 per bag and several contrabands.

“These were made possible by continuous deployment of various platforms within the command area of responsibility throughout my stay as the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC).

“Within this period also, the command was able to shut down over 150 illegal refineries through sustained operation, while over 90 suspects were arrested for various maritime crimes,” he said.

Receiving the flag of leadership, the new FOC, Adeniran, commended Emuekpere for his dynamic leadership in improving the welfare of personnel and protecting the maritime domain.

“I want to commend the former FOC for his development drive in the command and also urge officers and men of this command to accord me the needed support to move the Nigerian Navy forward.

“Our purpose is to fight all forms of illegality to ensure that our maritime domain is safe for business to thrive.

“We are military men, involving in politics or social media activities is not accepted,”  he said.

NAN reports that Emuekpere has been deployed to Navy Headquarters in Abuja as the Head of Administration. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari Trump called President 'lifeless' after April meetingbullet
2 Trump Twitter reacts to US President allegedly calling Buhari "lifeless"bullet
3 Leah Sharibu’s Message Parents confirm daughter’s voicebullet

Related Articles

In Rivers Navy seizes 1.2m litres diesel, arrests 6 suspected smugglers
In Ogun Army intercepts 3 trucks with 300,000 live cartridges
In Badagry Navy intercepts pipeline vandals
Dogara Speaker says Nigeria loses N7T to insecurity on high seas annually
Nigerian Navy Force hands over 300 bags of seized rice to Customs
In Italy Italy says 3,200 boat migrants rescued Tuesday, one body recovered
In Lagos Customs intercept cannabis valued at N250m from Ghana
Nigerian Navy 3,574 bags of smuggled rice have been seized in Calabar
Nigeria Customs Service Agency intercepts 2,200 jerry cans of smuggled petrol worth N10m
In Akwa Ibom Navy arrests 4 suspected smugglers, seizes boats, outboard engines

Local

Muhammadu Buhari
2019 Elections Buhari's aide says APC will win South East
Poverty Alleviation FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue
2019 Elections NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse
Fight between DSTV and federal government explained
Subscription Battle Fight between DSTV and federal government explained