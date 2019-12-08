Dingyadi disclosed this while inaugurating a Divisional Police Headquarters at Salame town in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He said that the system had not been powered for long, since its completion by ZTE Engineering Company in 2012.

“The committee is to also ensure the implementation of the Federal Executive Council resolutions on the project and its consequential take off by the Concessionaire, that is, Mobitel Company.

“Already , an Audit Firm has been appointed to go round and take inventory of all the equipment installed across the country for proper handing over to the Concessionaire .

” When this project is completed , it will go a long way in improving the general security of lives and property in the country,” he said.

Dingyadi also announced that the Ministry had inaugurated a Ministerial Committee that would midwife the formal take-off of the Police Trust Fund by January, 2020.

The Fund, according to the Minister, is expected to cater for the training and retraining , provision of modern policing equipment, as well as infrastructure development of the Police Force.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Divisional Headquarters was built and equipped by a member of the House of Representatives representing Gwadabawa/ Illela Federal Constituency, Dr Abdullahi Salame (APC- Sokoto).

Inaugurating the project, the minister said the facility would augment government’s desire of ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people.

“This project will be of great impact to sustain the security architecture already put in place by the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in our various communities.

“I personally commend the initiative of the lawmaker for executing such invaluable project to support his people, the state and the entire police constituency,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto), said ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians could no longer be left to the security agencies alone.

Wamakko, who represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, said the invaluable gestures such as the project provided by Dr Salame should be emulated by all well meaning Nigerians.

“Therefore , Nigerians should play their much expected roles in ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians,” he said.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police( IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police ( AIG), Zone 10, Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, assured that the newly-upgraded Police Station would be judiciously managed.

ALSO READ: Presidency explains why DSS is interested in keeping Sowore in detention

“This is to ensure that Salame town and the entire Sokoto State are kept safe and sustained as a place where all citizens can live in peace with their families and neighbours,” Mustafa said.

The Police Commissioner in the state, Mr Ibrahim Ka’oje, said the new Police Division would boost the fight against criminality and other emerging crimes in the area.

The Donor, Dr Salame, said that the gesture was part of his sustained efforts to ensure the security of lives and property of his constituents, the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria.