Naira scarcity: Kaduna Govt insists on e-payment in hospitals

“There is no justification, therefore, for public hospitals to reject electronic cash transfers,’’ the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr Ziad Abubakar, stated on Saturday in Kaduna.

He was reacting to complaints that personnel of some public hospitals insisted on cash payments for services rendered.

“The currency swap of the Federal Government has brought a lot of challenges to all sectors of the economy and the country at large.

“There are still long queues in bank halls and at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as customers wait to get new naira notes.

“For this reason, the most popular option for business transactions remains electronic cash transfer, though this comes with its own peculiar challenge of downtime in networks which delays transactions,’’ he noted.