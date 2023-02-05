ADVERTISEMENT
Naira scarcity: Kaduna Govt insists on e-payment in hospitals

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has advised management of all public hospitals to abide by the law banning cash payments and accept electronic cash transfers.

Governor Nasir el Rufai of Kaduna state. [Daily Trust]
“There is no justification, therefore, for public hospitals to reject electronic cash transfers,’’ the Executive Chairman of KADIRS, Dr Ziad Abubakar, stated on Saturday in Kaduna.

He was reacting to complaints that personnel of some public hospitals insisted on cash payments for services rendered.

“The currency swap of the Federal Government has brought a lot of challenges to all sectors of the economy and the country at large.

“There are still long queues in bank halls and at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as customers wait to get new naira notes.

“For this reason, the most popular option for business transactions remains electronic cash transfer, though this comes with its own peculiar challenge of downtime in networks which delays transactions,’’ he noted.

Dr Abubakar stated also that KADIRS would soon provide more Point of Sale terminals in all public hospitals to ease payment of revenue.

