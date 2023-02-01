ADVERTISEMENT
NAFDAC arrests 8 suspects for allegedly making unhealthy ice cream, yoghurt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in Niger State, said it arrested eight suspects for allegedly producing unhealthy ice cream, yoghurt and bread.

NAFDAC arrests 8 suspects for producing unhealthy ice cream, yoghurt. [NAN]
She said this after surveillance by the agency in the Suleja area of the state.

“During our surveillance in Suleja today, we discovered a cluster of 15 sites producing unhealthy ice cream, yoghurt, and bread for school children in Suleja.

“We immediately swung into action and eight suspects were arrested in connection with the unwholesome practices,” he said.

Mohammed explained that the suspects produced the products and sold to unsuspecting schoolchildren in Suleja.

He said that during the raid, one bakery that engaged in using potassium bromate to produce bread, was also discovered.

The Director said that NAFDAC also discovered that the products were not registered and certified by the agency.

“These products are unwholesome, we discovered the use of harmful chemicals in the products.

“The products are being produced in an unhealthy environment.

“Some of these products can cause cholera, cancer and other health issues,” he said.

He admonished parents, guardians and school management to be conscious of what children consumed to ensure healthy living.

“We want parents and school management to stop persons into such unwholesome activities from bringing their products into the school environment and report them to NAFDAC,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Francis Ononiwu, Director of Enforcement in the agency, said the suspects, who were with the police, would be investigated and prosecuted accordingly.

Mr Ahmed Yusuf, an Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, said that the agency would intensify efforts with the police to apprehend the real owners of the production outlets.

Earlier, Mr James Kigbu, the state Coordinator, said that the exercise was a continuous measure to protect and safeguard public health.

