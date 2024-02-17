NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

The agency said the falsified product contained undeclared amounts of sildenafil (150mg) which is above the maximum daily dose for the medicine.

Sildenafil, sold under the brand name Viagra, among others, is a prescription medicine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

In a statement on its official X account on Friday, February 16, 2024, NAFDAC said the discovery was made in Germany after officials of the German Official Medicines Control Laboratory (OMCL) subjected the product to a test.

However, further investigation revealed that the NAFDAC Registration Number on the product “A4-9149” - which was seized by German customs - is falsified and different from that obtained from the NAFDAC database “A8-4418L” for the genuine product.

Though intercepted in Germany, the agency said it's likely the deadly product has been distributed in Nigeria through informal channels. Consequently, it noted that it has become important to detect and remove it from circulation to prevent harm to consumers.

The agency advised members of the public in possession of the falsified product to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

"If you have this falsified product, please DO NOT use it. If you, or someone you know, have used this product, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional," it stressed.

NAFDAC also implored importers, distributors, retailers and healthcare providers to be cautious and vigilant within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and administration or use of falsified or substandard medicinal products or contaminated food products.

