ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

Nurudeen Shotayo

NAFDAC said the registration number on the suspicious product is falsified and different from the one obtained for the genuine product.

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation
NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

Recommended articles

The agency said the falsified product contained undeclared amounts of sildenafil (150mg) which is above the maximum daily dose for the medicine.

Sildenafil, sold under the brand name Viagra, among others, is a prescription medicine for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

In a statement on its official X account on Friday, February 16, 2024, NAFDAC said the discovery was made in Germany after officials of the German Official Medicines Control Laboratory (OMCL) subjected the product to a test.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, further investigation revealed that the NAFDAC Registration Number on the product “A4-9149” - which was seized by German customs - is falsified and different from that obtained from the NAFDAC database “A8-4418L” for the genuine product.

Though intercepted in Germany, the agency said it's likely the deadly product has been distributed in Nigeria through informal channels. Consequently, it noted that it has become important to detect and remove it from circulation to prevent harm to consumers.

The agency advised members of the public in possession of the falsified product to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

"If you have this falsified product, please DO NOT use it. If you, or someone you know, have used this product, or suffered any adverse reaction/event after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional," it stressed.

NAFDAC also implored importers, distributors, retailers and healthcare providers to be cautious and vigilant within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and administration or use of falsified or substandard medicinal products or contaminated food products.

ADVERTISEMENT

It emphasised that all medicine must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers, adding that authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked when obtaining products.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Troops neutralise 254 terrorists, apprehend 368 others in 1 week

Jonathan wants Nigerians to pray for his mother who has lost 8 children

Jonathan wants Nigerians to pray for his mother who has lost 8 children

JTF discovers 14 illegally refining sites in Rivers

JTF discovers 14 illegally refining sites in Rivers

Tinubu government secures $30bn investment commitments - Minister

Tinubu government secures $30bn investment commitments - Minister

Nigeria and West Africa's largest grains market denies hoarding foodstuffs

Nigeria and West Africa's largest grains market denies hoarding foodstuffs

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to deadly Coco Samba sexual stimulant in circulation

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

IGP distributes ₦69m to deceased families, injured officers in Ebonyi

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali [Twitter:Oganlamedia]

Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final.

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others