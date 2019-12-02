Farouq, in a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, said the N-power initiative is one of the four clusters of NSIP that were designed to stem the growing tide of poverty, unemployment and social insecurity in Nigeria.

“I have received initial briefing from Heads of Agencies and Programmes reports to the minister from October 2019. However, on account of technicalities involved, the handing over process is still ongoing.

“With regards to recent agitation and outcry against the non approval of payments of October and November stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry wishes to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries have access to intervention.

“Also, the Home Grown Feeding Programme of the NSIP has been running smoothly since its transfer to the ministry except for the four states that were submitted during my absence and this has already been treated.

“There are information gaps with regards to the monitor and evaluation mechanism and framework of the N-Power and GEEP Programmes.

“The N-Power beneficiaries enrolled in 2016 are yet to be exited 16 months after the elapse of their contract; they are supposed to have been graduated to a more productive venture.

“However, the ministry is currently making efforts to develop an exit strategy,” she said.

Farouq assured the N-Power beneficiaries and Nigerians that the ministry was committed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“The ministry also wishes to assure all beneficiaries that all arrears will be paid as soon as the handing and taking over processes are concluded and the gray areas addressed.

“While craving for patience and understanding, I wish to thank all the NSIP Managers who are taking great pains to explain the technicalities of the project to the Ministry’ officials to a smooth transition,” Farouk said.