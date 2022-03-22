MultiChoice has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria.
MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages
MultiChoice Nigeria has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages
This was announced in a statement on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, stating the rising costs of inflation and business operations led to the increment in the prices of the packages.
The statement read in part, “in light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.”
Multichoice said its DStv package will now cost, Premium (N21,000); Compact + (N14,250); Compact (N9,000); Confam (N5,300); Yanga (N2,950); Padi (N2,150); Business (N2,669); and Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900).
The new prices for GOtv package are, Gotv Max for N4,150; GOtv Jolli for N2,800; GOtv Jinja for N1,900; and GOtv Lite for N900.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng