MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, stating the rising costs of inflation and business operations led to the increment in the prices of the packages.

The statement read in part, “in light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.”

Multichoice said its DStv package will now cost, Premium (N21,000); Compact + (N14,250); Compact (N9,000); Confam (N5,300); Yanga (N2,950); Padi (N2,150); Business (N2,669); and Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900).