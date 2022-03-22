RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

Authors:

Ima Elijah

MultiChoice Nigeria has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages
MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages

MultiChoice has increased the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

This was announced in a statement on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, stating the rising costs of inflation and business operations led to the increment in the prices of the packages.

The statement read in part, “in light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

Multichoice said its DStv package will now cost, Premium (N21,000); Compact + (N14,250); Compact (N9,000); Confam (N5,300); Yanga (N2,950); Padi (N2,150); Business (N2,669); and Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900).

The new prices for GOtv package are, Gotv Max for N4,150; GOtv Jolli for N2,800; GOtv Jinja for N1,900; and GOtv Lite for N900.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

PDP wants to destabilise Nigeria in order to sneak back to power, says Femi Adesina

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

Bad Fuel: NDYC urges FG to pay compensation, punish culprits

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

No fewer than 117 children killed in Ukraine war – Zelensky

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

I have no regret defecting to APC — Shinkafi

China becomes world leader in computing power

China becomes world leader in computing power

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Reps suggest the use of coins to tackle inflation

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

Israel opens field hospital in western Ukraine

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

Court to deliver judgement on Gov Ayade’s defection to APC on Friday

Court to deliver judgement on Gov Ayade’s defection to APC on Friday

Trending

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Bianca Ojukwu

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who? [Vanguard]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

Fuji artist, Saheed Osupa threatens to leak Makinde's dirty secrets

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo state (Guardian)