Mourners line the road as Wigwe, wife, son's remains arrive in Rivers for burial

The remains of a former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc., Herbert Wigwe, have arrived at his Isiokpo hometown in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State for burial.
Wigwe, his wife and son, died alongside three other passengers of an ill-fated helicopter in the United States.
Wigwe's remains, along with that of his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi, were brought into town in a convoy at noon on Friday, March 8, 2024, ahead of a wake keeping.
The Ikwerre LGA Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike, led a delegation of Ikwerre people to receive the remains at the Airport Omagwa Roundabout.
Meanwhile, locals lined the road to welcome the motorcade as the Wigwes embarked on their final journey home.
The trio tragically died in a helicopter crash in California, United States, on Friday, February 9, 2024.
The accident also claimed three other victims, including the former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two crew members on board.
There has been a week-long funeral rites ceremony for the Wigwes, kicking off with an event tagged 'Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence' in Lagos on Monday, March 4, 2024.
Friends, political leaders, former colleagues and associates used the occasion to pay tributes to the late enigmatic banker, whose influence traversed the various sectors.
Wigwe, alongside his wife and son, will be buried in Isiokpo on Saturday, March 9, 2024.
