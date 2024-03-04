Herbert Wigwe is an Isale Eko boy, Lagos will immortalise him - Sanwo-Olu

The Governor disclosed this while paying tribute to the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings at a funeral rites ceremony tagged 'Herbert Wigwe: Celebrating Professional Excellence' in Lagos on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his delight to know that the late banker had a Lagos story in his life, given that he was born at the prestigious Lagos Island Maternity Hospital.

For this reason, the Governor called Wigwe an "Isale Eko boy," adding that the state would own and claim him.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in the U.S. alongside his wife and son, Chizi and Chizoba, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

The incident happened on February 9, 2024, as Wigwe was on his way to attend the Super Bowl LVIII championship in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu recalled his first meeting with Wigwe about 30 years ago and how the late banker contributed to his election victory.

He also appreciated the deceased for taking his son under his wing at one of his offshore companies and also for being the biggest donor to his wife's annual women's conferences.

"One of my joys this evening is the fact that I now know that indeed Herbert has a Lagos story in his life. He was born at the Lagos Island maternity hospital. That speaks volumes because indeed, he's an Isale Eko boy, and we're going to own him and claim him as part of us.

