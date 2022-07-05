Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Otedola who visited Tinubu in France shared a picture of himself standing beside the former Governor of Lagos State and prayed that God granted Tinubu his desire to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote.” he tweeted.

However, Otedola’s endorsement of Tinubu’s aspiration sparked reactions on Twitter as many Nigerians flooded his comment section to air their opinion about his show of support for the APC candidate.

While many expressed disappointment about the development, others praised him for supporting Tinubu.