Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Bayo Wahab

While many expressed disappointment about the development, others praised him for supporting Tinubu.

Femi Otedola and Bola Tinubu (TwitterOtedola)

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 presidential election, Nigerian businessman and billionaire, Femi Otedola, has expressed his support for Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Otedola who visited Tinubu in France shared a picture of himself standing beside the former Governor of Lagos State and prayed that God granted Tinubu his desire to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

“I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT. May God grant him his heart’s desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote.” he tweeted.

However, Otedola’s endorsement of Tinubu’s aspiration sparked reactions on Twitter as many Nigerians flooded his comment section to air their opinion about his show of support for the APC candidate.

Below are some of the reactions to Otedola's tweet.

Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse.

