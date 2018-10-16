Pulse.ng logo
Minister of health, Isaac Adewole condoles with Hauwa Liman’s family

Adewole, who described the murder as callous and unfortunate, said health workers should not be targets in any conflict zone.

  • Published:
Nigeria's Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewole

(NigerianEye)

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has condoled with the family  of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) humanitarian worker killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The minister made the remark in a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adewole, who described the murder as callous and unfortunate, said health workers should not be targets in any conflict zone as they were recognised as humanitarian service providers.

He prayed for the repose of the departed soul and called on Boko Haram to follow the rules of International engagement which respect the right of humanitarian workers in conflict zones.

A faction of Boko Haram stormed a military base in Rann, Borno on March 1, 2018, killing four Nigerian soldiers’ three aid workers and a doctor.

Ms. Liman and her team were health workers in the town of Rann when they were kidnapped by Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), a faction of Boko Haram.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack

The kidnapped aid workers were working for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and in September, one of the aid workers, Khorsa, was killed by the terrorists.

In a video posted online in September, Boko Haram threatened that it was going to kill at least one hostage once its Oct. 15 deadline had elapsed. 

