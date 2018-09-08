Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Boko Haram kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack

Boko Haram Terrorists kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack

The terrorists reportedly opened fire on Nigerian soldiers and residents, sending both the troops and the civilians fleeing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno play The terrorists reportedly opened fire on Nigerian soldiers and residents, sending both the troops and the civilians fleeing. (AFP/File)

Members of the Boko Haram sect have killed many villagers in Gudumbali town, Borno State.

According to a report by the New York Times, many people were feared dead after a fresh attack on the town on Friday, September 7, 2018.

The attack, according to the report, is coming barely two months after thousands of internally displaced people in camps were ordered back to Gudumbali town.

A witness told New York Times that the terrorists invaded the town situated in the Guzamala region of Borno state on Friday, wearing military uniforms.

ALSO READ: Boko Haram kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno

The terrorists reportedly opened fire on Nigerian soldiers and residents, sending both the troops and the civilians fleeing.

play

 

Narrating the attack, the witness further said, "They came toward the town shooting sporadically.

"They were saying if you know you're an innocent person just leave the town, our target is not you, or if you wish to stay with us, it's no matter, you can stay with us."

The fresh attack on Gudumbali, which lies in territory where Islamic State in West Africa, ISWA has greater influence, might not be unconnected with the terrorists insistence on reclaiming grounds in the war with the Nigerian soldiers.

ALSO READ: NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest

Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages

The Nigerian Army said it had nutrialised 14 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 21 hostages in Pulka village in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents had on Tuesday, ambushed military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travelers.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday said the terrorists were alleged to have haboured the insurgents that ambushed the civilian vehicle.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
3 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Maiduguri residents are converting bullet shells to rings
Boko Haram Terrorists kill soldier, civilian, abduct 25 in Borno
Boko Haram Army kills insurgents, recovers 147 stolen livestock in Borno
Boko Haram NAF destroy terrorists’ facilities in Sambisa forest
Boko Haram Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages [Photos]
In Borno Police say ISIS terrorists have links in IDP camps
Terrorism ISIS operating from IDP camps in Borno, says Police
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Fighting Terrorism Nigeria, Germany, Norway, UN hold Berlin Conference on ‘Boko Haram’

Local

In Sokoto Customs seizes 517 bags of rice, 320Kg Indian hemp
Nigerian female pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia
2018 Hajj 1,494 Kaduna State pilgrims return home – official
Opeyemi Bamidele, a former member of the House of Representatives, who was shot during a rally in Ekiti state, has been flown to the United Kingdom for further treatment.
Opeyemi Bamidele I escaped death miraculously after being shot in the stomach - ex-lawmaker
Sports minister, Solomon Dalung warns youths against drug abuse
Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau, Zamfara, Benue