Boko Haram kill several villagers in Borno in fresh attack

Members of the Boko Haram sect have killed many villagers in Gudumbali town, Borno State.

According to a report by the New York Times, many people were feared dead after a fresh attack on the town on Friday, September 7, 2018.

The attack, according to the report, is coming barely two months after thousands of internally displaced people in camps were ordered back to Gudumbali town.

A witness told New York Times that the terrorists invaded the town situated in the Guzamala region of Borno state on Friday, wearing military uniforms.

The terrorists reportedly opened fire on Nigerian soldiers and residents, sending both the troops and the civilians fleeing.

Narrating the attack, the witness further said, "They came toward the town shooting sporadically.

"They were saying if you know you're an innocent person just leave the town, our target is not you, or if you wish to stay with us, it's no matter, you can stay with us."

The fresh attack on Gudumbali, which lies in territory where Islamic State in West Africa, ISWA has greater influence, might not be unconnected with the terrorists insistence on reclaiming grounds in the war with the Nigerian soldiers.

Army kills 14 terrorists, rescue 21 hostages

The Nigerian Army said it had nutrialised 14 Boko Haram insurgents and rescued 21 hostages in Pulka village in Gwoza Local Government area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the insurgents had on Tuesday, ambushed military escort at Amdaga area in Pulka and burnt one passenger vehicle as well as abducted some travelers.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday said the terrorists were alleged to have haboured the insurgents that ambushed the civilian vehicle.