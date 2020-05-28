Enenche stated this while giving update on the military operations across the country at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that following the intensified offensive and military onslaught against armed bandits in the North west and North Central parts of the country, there were concerns that the bandits could move to other states.

According to him, the military High Command has assured that this concerns should not bring panic to the public as the military is on top of the game.

Enenche explained that all current operations were in synergy with the ongoing operations in the North West to tackle interstate movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the zones.

He added that air assets had been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi states in this regard.

“I am to affirm that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally committed to tackling all the security challenges in the country until normalcy is restored.

“Hence, the public is requested to continue to provide credible information to the Nigerian Military,” he said.