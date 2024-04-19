Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

The state Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the site of the demolished building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is located at Toye Oyesola Street, Sagari, Boluwaji area of Ibadan.

Akin-Funmilayo said the state government carried out the demolition after a High Court order it obtained on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the government sought an order to demolish the building, having received information that the agitators were using it as their operational base and armoury.

The commissioner, however, assured residents of the state that the Seyi Makinde-led administration would continue to provide adequate security of lives and property.

He urged the public to report any illegal and life-threatening activity in their environment to the government.

NAN recalls that the Yoruba Nation agitators, under the leadership of Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, invaded the premises of the Oyo State secretariat to hoist its flag on Saturday.