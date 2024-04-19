ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner, however, assured residents of the state that the Seyi Makinde-led administration would continue to provide adequate security of lives and property.

Yoruba Nation agitators’ building demolished.
Yoruba Nation agitators’ building demolished.

Recommended articles

The state Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, disclosed this on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the site of the demolished building.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the building is located at Toye Oyesola Street, Sagari, Boluwaji area of Ibadan.

Akin-Funmilayo said the state government carried out the demolition after a High Court order it obtained on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the government sought an order to demolish the building, having received information that the agitators were using it as their operational base and armoury.

The commissioner, however, assured residents of the state that the Seyi Makinde-led administration would continue to provide adequate security of lives and property.

He urged the public to report any illegal and life-threatening activity in their environment to the government.

NAN recalls that the Yoruba Nation agitators, under the leadership of Modupe Onitiri-Abiola, invaded the premises of the Oyo State secretariat to hoist its flag on Saturday.

A gun duel between the agitators and security operatives ensued, leading to the arrest of 29 members of the group who were arraigned in court on Wednesday and subsequently remanded in a custodial centre.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

Oyo govt justifies demolition of Yoruba Nation agitators’ building

NAFDAC raids popular supermarket in Abuja for selling counterfeit products

NAFDAC raids popular supermarket in Abuja for selling counterfeit products

Iranian morality police crack down on women who don't wear headscarves

Iranian morality police crack down on women who don't wear headscarves

FG sets up committee to compensate landowners affected by Lagos-Calabar road project

FG sets up committee to compensate landowners affected by Lagos-Calabar road project

Kano Gov remains a bona fide member of our party - NNPP debunks suspension

Kano Gov remains a bona fide member of our party - NNPP debunks suspension

We need ₦3.2trn to pay electricity subsidy in 2024 - FG

We need ₦3.2trn to pay electricity subsidy in 2024 - FG

Tinubu's proactive approach to security threats yielding results, Ribadu claims

Tinubu's proactive approach to security threats yielding results, Ribadu claims

You will not walk alone - Gov Oyebanji assures late APC chairman’s family

You will not walk alone - Gov Oyebanji assures late APC chairman’s family

Troops end 3 senior terrorist commanders, 189 others, arrest 341 suspects

Troops end 3 senior terrorist commanders, 189 others, arrest 341 suspects

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu is angry about Dosunmu Market fire caused by 'gross carelessness'

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Godwin Emefiele was removed from office by the Bola Tinubu administration over fraud allegations [Punch]

Emefiele gets ₦50 million bail in $4.5 billion fraud case

Nigerians in diaspora are urged to be patriotic toward the nation [Jenny M.C.]

Enough of social media curses on Nigeria - Lawyer urges Nigerians abroad