Media Support Centre prepares journalists for 2023 general elections

The workshop held at Santos Hotel, Akowonjo, Lagos state on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 2023, had in attendance several veteran journalists with years of experience in election reporting.

The senior journalists shared tips on best practices about how journalists should conduct themselves while covering elections.

Speaking on the role of the media in elections, documentation, laws, and statutes, Dr. Tunde Akanni, an associate professor of journalism at Lagos State University, highlighted all the legal instruments under which media and Nigeria operate as a country.

He explained that these bodies of laws which include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Nigerian constitution make provisions for the operations of the media as a platform for a free exchange of opinions and ideas.

As recognised by the constitution, Akanni challenged Nigerian journalists to hold the government accountable, saying ‘we may be shortchanging ourselves and the society if we fail to speak truth to power.”

Pulse Nigeria

On the role of the media during elections, Akanni said media organisations must cover all aspects of news, features, and opinions pertaining to the exercise.

He also submitted that journalists have a duty to directly cover the elections, educate voters, and address misinformation that may arise during the exercise.

In his presentation, Wale Fatade, Africa Editor, The Conversation Africa, urged media houses to embrace data journalism to better explain and provide context to news stories.

He submitted that the coverage, reportage, and editorial policies of every media house should be informed by data.

Pulse Nigeria

He further advised reporters who find solace in journalism because of their aversion to figures to reassess themselves because data reporting is now a prevailing practice in journalism worldwide.

“Figure is not something we should have a phobia for, it is something we should embrace,” he said.

In his conclusion, he maintained that media houses to have thorough preparations before reporting figures and make their presentations appealing. He also advised them to consider all angles before slamming figures on their pages, adding that figures are meaningless without context.

On issues regarding ethics, Dr. Tony Okeregbe, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos emphasised the primary purpose of journalism in any society and the principles that guide the profession.

He explained that the first loyalty of journalists is to citizens by providing them with information, while their first obligation is to the truth.

Some of the veterans that facilitated other sessions at the two-day workshop include, Mr. Mustapha Ogunsakin, Managing Director Gavel International Ltd Group, Dr. Yinka Oyegbile, award-winning journalist and former deputy editor, The Nation newspaper, Mr Mikhail Mumuni, publisher of The Shield Online, Mr. Wahab Adesina, education editor, Vanguard newspaper, Mrs. Joke Kujenya, Director, Female Journalists Initiative and Shakirudeen Bankole, Project Manager, Media Support Centre.