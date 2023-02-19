ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Media Support Centre prepares journalists for 2023 general elections

Bayo Wahab

Media organisations are advised to embrace data journalism to better explain and provide context to news stories.

Participants at Lagos Media Support Centre training for journalists on election reporting.
Participants at Lagos Media Support Centre training for journalists on election reporting.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The workshop held at Santos Hotel, Akowonjo, Lagos state on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 2023, had in attendance several veteran journalists with years of experience in election reporting.

The senior journalists shared tips on best practices about how journalists should conduct themselves while covering elections.

Speaking on the role of the media in elections, documentation, laws, and statutes, Dr. Tunde Akanni, an associate professor of journalism at Lagos State University, highlighted all the legal instruments under which media and Nigeria operate as a country.

He explained that these bodies of laws which include the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the Nigerian constitution make provisions for the operations of the media as a platform for a free exchange of opinions and ideas.

As recognised by the constitution, Akanni challenged Nigerian journalists to hold the government accountable, saying ‘we may be shortchanging ourselves and the society if we fail to speak truth to power.”

First Day: Participants at Media Support Centre's workshop for journalists on election reporting in Lagos.
First Day: Participants at Media Support Centre's workshop for journalists on election reporting in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

On the role of the media during elections, Akanni said media organisations must cover all aspects of news, features, and opinions pertaining to the exercise.

He also submitted that journalists have a duty to directly cover the elections, educate voters, and address misinformation that may arise during the exercise.

In his presentation, Wale Fatade, Africa Editor, The Conversation Africa, urged media houses to embrace data journalism to better explain and provide context to news stories.

He submitted that the coverage, reportage, and editorial policies of every media house should be informed by data.

From Left: Mr Mikhail Mumuni, Publisher of The Shield Online, Kayode Ogunbunmi, Co-Founder, Media Support Centre, Dr Tunde Akanni, Associate Professor, Lagos State University (LASU) and Dr Tony Okeregbe, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos.
From Left: Mr Mikhail Mumuni, Publisher of The Shield Online, Kayode Ogunbunmi, Co-Founder, Media Support Centre, Dr Tunde Akanni, Associate Professor, Lagos State University (LASU) and Dr Tony Okeregbe, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

He further advised reporters who find solace in journalism because of their aversion to figures to reassess themselves because data reporting is now a prevailing practice in journalism worldwide.

“Figure is not something we should have a phobia for, it is something we should embrace,” he said.

In his conclusion, he maintained that media houses to have thorough preparations before reporting figures and make their presentations appealing. He also advised them to consider all angles before slamming figures on their pages, adding that figures are meaningless without context.

On issues regarding ethics, Dr. Tony Okeregbe, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Lagos emphasised the primary purpose of journalism in any society and the principles that guide the profession.

He explained that the first loyalty of journalists is to citizens by providing them with information, while their first obligation is to the truth.

Some of the veterans that facilitated other sessions at the two-day workshop include, Mr. Mustapha Ogunsakin, Managing Director Gavel International Ltd Group, Dr. Yinka Oyegbile, award-winning journalist and former deputy editor, The Nation newspaper, Mr Mikhail Mumuni, publisher of The Shield Online, Mr. Wahab Adesina, education editor, Vanguard newspaper, Mrs. Joke Kujenya, Director, Female Journalists Initiative and Shakirudeen Bankole, Project Manager, Media Support Centre.

Media Support Centre is a non-profit and non-political organisation founded by veteran journalists, Messrs Wale Fatade and Kayode Ogunbunmi

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna community begs terror groups to allow elections hold

Kaduna community begs terror groups to allow elections hold

Wike doesn't want Rivers to vote presidential candidate who will kill him

Wike doesn't want Rivers to vote presidential candidate who will kill him

Media Support Centre prepares journalists for 2023 general elections

Media Support Centre prepares journalists for 2023 general elections

EFCC steps up anti-corruption fight, trains 305 Detective Assistants

EFCC steps up anti-corruption fight, trains 305 Detective Assistants

Naira crisis: Lawyers frustrated over inability to file proceedings

Naira crisis: Lawyers frustrated over inability to file proceedings

Again, EFCC recovers unremitted N900m for NHIS

Again, EFCC recovers unremitted N900m for NHIS

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Naira crisis: Sanwo-Olu decries extortion by PoS operators, filling stations

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

Mammoth crowd receive Atiku Abubakar in Adamawa

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

How to deposit your old naira notes to CBN before February 17 deadline

Old naira notes to be used till Feb 15 as FG vows to obey Supreme Court order.

Supreme Court says old naira notes remain legal tender