Governor Seyi Makinde has disclosed that he earns only N650,000 as monthly salary.

The governor who lamented the poor remuneration in the state's civil service pledged the commitment of his administration towards addressing the issue.

Makinde had declared an asset of N48 billion upon assumption of office.

Addressing the newly sworn-in commissioners in the state, Makinde noted that that poor remuneration encourages corruption.

The governor stated that under his leadership, it would be business unusual, as he would do everything possible to ensure that workers in the state were not exposed to the temptations of corruption.

“We do have challenges and I can give you an example of the kind of issues that we are faced with. When I was on the podium being sworn-in, I announced that I was donating my salary to the pension board," Makinde began.

"I actually thought my salary was going to be like three or four million naira monthly. But, when I came in here, I discovered that my salary is only six hundred and fifty naira (N 650,000) monthly, which is less than two thousand dollars ($2,000). And then, I have a budget of over five hundred million dollars.

“How can somebody earning $24,000 a year preside over a five hundred million dollar budget? The temptation is just too high.

“When I was growing up, anytime I saw permanent secretaries and top civil servants, all around with their entourage, jeeps, Land cruisers, I thought they were making it big because I was driving Peugeot or Toyota Camry.

“But when I came in here, the salary of Permanent Secretaries is under N500,000 per month; in such an environment where you have contractors coming with big temptations. The expectation is just too great and high. But the good news is, we will find a solution to this. It's going to business unusual in Oyo State," the Governor said.

He charged all the commissioners to key into his vision and manifesto of accelerated development of Oyo State, adding that the administration would conduct business in an unusual manner that would change the narrative about governance in the state.