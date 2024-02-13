ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Ima Elijah

Lawmakers contended that the bill risked disenfranchising qualified individuals who may lack formal university degrees but have substantial experience and leadership qualities.

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Sponsored by Adewunmi Onanuga of the APC from Ogun State, the bill sought to amend the 1999 Constitution to mandate a university degree or its equivalent for presidential, gubernatorial, and other significant government roles, challenging the current provision allowing candidates with basic educational certificates to contest such positions.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Onanuga of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Ogun State, aimed to raise the educational threshold for aspirants vying for pivotal political offices in Nigeria.

Advocating for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution, the bill proposed the requirement of a university degree or its equivalent for individuals aspiring to presidential, gubernatorial, and other prominent government positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onanuga argued that higher education was essential for fostering effective leadership and governance.

The bill initially garnered support from notable figures within the House of Representatives, including House Leader Julius Ihonvbere and several other lawmakers.

However, opposition to the proposed legislation emerged during the plenary session, particularly from Aliyu Madaki of the APC representing Kano State and Ahmadu Jaha of the APC from Borno State.

These lawmakers contended that the bill risked disenfranchising qualified individuals who may lack formal university degrees but possess substantial experience and leadership qualities.

In response to the growing dissent, Onanuga opted to temporarily withdraw the bill from consideration. "It appears some of our colleagues need further lobbying. I will move to step down the bill for now," she announced during the session.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari's signature forged in $6.23m CBN withdrawal, Mustapha testifies against Emefiele

Buhari's signature forged in $6.23m CBN withdrawal, Mustapha testifies against Emefiele

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest amid presidential poll delay

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest amid presidential poll delay

Ondo State reschedules local government election to July 15

Ondo State reschedules local government election to July 15

Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Traditional ruler appeals to NAFDAC to reverse ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets

Traditional ruler appeals to NAFDAC to reverse ban on alcoholic beverages in sachets

Nnaji launches TechAdvantage online academy to empower Nigerians in technology

Nnaji launches TechAdvantage online academy to empower Nigerians in technology

YEDC, NERC collaborates to enhance customer relations, service delivery in Yobe

YEDC, NERC collaborates to enhance customer relations, service delivery in Yobe

Tinubu honours Super Eagles with MON titles, land gifts

Tinubu honours Super Eagles with MON titles, land gifts

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

King Charles returns to London for further cancer treatment

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu congratulates Nigerian Grammy nominees, praises cultural impact

Jimi Solanke has sadly passed away [X/Tolu Ogunlesi]

Tinubu mourns late Jimi Solanke as one of Nigeria's finest creatives

Jimi-Solanke

Nigerian artists pay tribute to theatre legend, Jimi Solanke

Birth certificate [Nairaland Forum]

No birth certificates for persons over 18 yrs, attestation of birth will be issued - Oyo NPC