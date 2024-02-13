Lawmakers reject bill to raise educational qualifications for political offices

Sponsored by Adewunmi Onanuga of the APC from Ogun State, the bill sought to amend the 1999 Constitution to mandate a university degree or its equivalent for presidential, gubernatorial, and other significant government roles, challenging the current provision allowing candidates with basic educational certificates to contest such positions.

Onanuga argued that higher education was essential for fostering effective leadership and governance.

The bill initially garnered support from notable figures within the House of Representatives, including House Leader Julius Ihonvbere and several other lawmakers.

However, opposition to the proposed legislation emerged during the plenary session, particularly from Aliyu Madaki of the APC representing Kano State and Ahmadu Jaha of the APC from Borno State.

These lawmakers contended that the bill risked disenfranchising qualified individuals who may lack formal university degrees but possess substantial experience and leadership qualities.