Lawmakers ask Ningi to apologise over his claim on budget padding

Ningi had in a recent interview claimed that the executive is implementing a budget that the National Assembly did not approve.

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central (PDP) said the National Assembly debated and passed a ₦25tn budget, not the ₦28.7tn that is currently being implemented.

Ningi’s claim has caused the Senate an embarrassment as his allegation against the executive continues to generate controversy regarding the 2024 budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, during plenary on Tuesday, March 11, 2024, the issue was debated and many lawmakers agreed that Ningi should own up to his mistake and apologise to the Senate.