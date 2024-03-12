ADVERTISEMENT
Lawmakers ask Ningi to apologise over his claim on budget padding

Bayo Wahab

Many speakers asked Ningi to own up to his mistake and apologise.

Senator Abdul Ningi has been disowned by his fellow Northern Senator following his controversial claim on the 2024 budget. [Katagum Daily Post]
Ningi had in a recent interview claimed that the executive is implementing a budget that the National Assembly did not approve.

The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central (PDP) said the National Assembly debated and passed a ₦25tn budget, not the ₦28.7tn that is currently being implemented.

Ningi’s claim has caused the Senate an embarrassment as his allegation against the executive continues to generate controversy regarding the 2024 budget.

However, during plenary on Tuesday, March 11, 2024, the issue was debated and many lawmakers agreed that Ningi should own up to his mistake and apologise to the Senate.

Details later….

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

