The Acting Managing Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, says the authority will launch a LAWMA Academy to train and develop youths to be interested in waste management.

Odumboni made this known while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the beneficiaries of the academy would include students from 13 to 28 years old, school leavers and those on industrial training from tertiary institutions.

“The academy is available to engage the secondary school students during their summer coaching because Waste Management is dominated by an ageing population at present.

“We are launching the LAWMA Academy soon and every resident in Lagos that falls within the age bracket should come for registration.

“We want to open LAWMA to everyone and all Lagos residents would be able to know the part LAWMA plays in the environment and it is very important to start developing the interest of the youth in what we do,” Odumboni said.

He said that after the pandemic period, the authority would engage the students from 13 years old and above on educational excursions.

Odumboni said LAWMA was collaborating with the University of Lagos on Waste Management.

He said the agency also planned to collaborate with other educational institutions to give students opportunities to learn courses on Waste Management.

He emphasised the need to promote waste management culture among Nigerian youths and to tap all the benefits of waste recycling.

Odumboni urged the youth to pick interest in waste management to make them keep the environment clean and earn money for their livelihood, adding that they might be one of the Private Sector Participation (PSP) operators in future.