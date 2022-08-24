RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lawan seeks speedy justice for popular Muslim cleric killed by soldier

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has called for speedy justice over the murder of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Baba-Goni Aisami in Yobe.

“I am here specifically and specially to condole with the family of late Sheikh Baba-Goni Aisami who was murdered by a soldier.

“Thank God that the soldier has been arrested and is going to be prosecuted.

“I’m taking this opportunity to urge the authorities, the police particularly, to ensure speedy justice for the late Sheikh.

“I want to also assure everyone that we will continue to pursue this case until justice is done,” Lawan said.

While he prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus, Lawan commended Gashua people for remaining calm and peaceful when the incident happened.

He said all possible measures must be taken to arrest situations like that in the country.

“When we have to recruit soldiers and other security agents, we must profile and scrutinise applicants to ensure that we do not recruit people of questionable character or criminal background.

“This is very important and very imperative,”, Lawan said.

The Senate President commended security agencies for the recent improvement of security in the country.

“As for the security situation across the country, I can say in the last three weeks or so, we have witnessed some improvements across the country.

“We in the National Assembly will continue to support the executive arm of government, the security agencies to ensure that they protect lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The situation may be serious, may be dire, but our determination, by the Grace of God, will overwhelm the challenges,” he assured.

He urged Nigerians to continue to be patient, prayerful and supportive of government.

“Those of us in the government are not going to rest until Nigeria is secured by God’s grace,” he added.

