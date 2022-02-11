RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Late Ebonyi Commissioner laid to rest amidst tears, tributes

Mrs Uchechi Okah, late Ebonyi Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development was on Friday, buried at her husband’s hometown, Elugwu-Ettam, Okpuitumo in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that late Okah, 48, who supervised most major projects of the Gov. David Umahi’s administration, died on May 14, 2021 after a brief illness.

Gov. David Umahi, who led members of the state Executive Council and other top government officials to the burial, described Okah as a sincere and lion-hearted professional.

Umahi, represented by his Deputy, Dr Eric Igwe said that Okah made outstanding accomplishments as a career engineer and public servant.

“She served my administration loyally and effectively.

“Her death brought a colossal discomfort not only to her family but the state which she served meritoriously.

“We are, however, consoled by the fact that she worked in the vineyard of God and hope that she meets her maker in glory,” he said.

The governor urged other public officers to emulate Okah’s honesty and commitment to duty and pledged that the government would always remember her family.

“I thank the elders and stakeholders of the community for making the road accessible for us especially the chairman of the council, Chief Steve Orogwu.

“I was initially apprehensive when I saw youths of the community with placards but were later briefed that they were agents of peace who were appreciative of Okah’s appointment into our government,” he said.

Rev. Augustine Nwonumaru of the Assemblies of God Church in his sermon, admonished the living to realise that life was short and to live eventfully for God.

“It is not how long one lives that matters but how well and impactful one lived.

“Okah’s death was very painful but the crowd which came to pay her the last respect shows that she impacted positively on the society” he said.

Mr Celestine Okah, deceased husband, thanked the state government among other well-wishers for their support to the family and pledged that they would sustain her legacies.

Late Ebonyi Commissioner laid to rest amidst tears, tributes

