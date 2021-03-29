Four people in Ondo State are the latest to die as a result of Lassa fever infection in Nigeria, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency revealed in its Week 11 report that latest fatalities were recorded between March 15 and March 21, 2021.

32 new cases were also reported in eight states during the period under review, with the highest in Ondo with 14, followed by Edo with 10, and Ebonyi with three.

Bauchi, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, and Delta recorded one case each.

A total of 136 cases were suspected including in Kaduna, Oyo, Jigawa, Lagos, and Kano where people tested negative.

Nigeria has now recorded 223 Lassa fever cases and 46 deaths this year, with cases detected in 50 local government areas across 14 states.

Edo has recorded the highest number of cases with 97, followed by Ondo with 59, and Taraba with 18.

The three states have also recorded the highest number of deaths with 16 in Ondo, and 11 each in Edo and Taraba.

Lassa fever infection can happen through contact with excreta or urine of rodents; contact with a probable or confirmed Lassa fever case within a period of 21 days of onset of symptoms; or any person with inexplicable bleeding/hemorrhagia.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include malaise, fever, headache, sore throat, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, myalgia, chest pain, and hearing loss.

The NCDC said last year a large epidemiological study being implemented in Nigeria and other West African countries is expected to contribute to Lassa fever vaccine development.