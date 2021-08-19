Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has again stressed that the Muhammadu Buhari administration won't give up on its mission to regulate the social media space in Africa's most populous country.
Lai Mohammed: 'We will not rest until social media is regulated'
The minister says the administration won't stop until social media is regulated.
Social media platform Twitter has been banned in Nigeria, the administration is pushing a slew of anti-social media bills around the National Assembly and Mohammed has never missed an opportunity to berate fake news merchants who have found in social media a platform for their dubious trade.
“When you talk about fake news and its danger, we need to take it seriously and I am happy that the entire world is now seeing what we saw more than two years ago.
“I can assure you that we will not rest until we regulate the social media, otherwise, nobody will survive it,’’ Mohammed said on a day a news platform accused him of sneaking to the United States for a meeting with Twitter.
The Buhari administration has repeatedly been accused of stifling free speech, suppressing press freedom and attempts to take the wind from the sails of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.
