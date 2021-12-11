Lai Mohammed says renovation of National Theatre delights FG

The minister expressed the delight at the 2nd National Theatre Festival of Unity themed, `Enduring Optimism’, held at the Iganmu complex in Lagos on Friday.

Mohammed, who was represented by, Mrs Rose Kwarson, the ministry’s Head of Cultural Industries, noted that the completion of revamping and upgrading of the National Theatre was a top priority of the present administration.

“It is therefore heartwarming to see the progress of work ongoing on the site as the contractors work round the clock at meeting the deadline for the completion of revamping and upgrading of the National Theatre.

“It is worth mentioning that when the new National Theatre is completed, its world-class standard facilities would be better positioned to live up to its billing by performing optimally its statutory functions.

“It is with great delight that I grace the Iconic Culture House, National Theatre Complex in the ever bubbling city of Lagos, to declare open the 2nd edition of the National Theatre Festival of Unity, theme `Enduring Optimism’

“A festival that celebrates life, builds bridges of unity, promotes peace and harmony as well as rekindles the hope of the people is not only laudable but should be supported,” he said.

The minister expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination not to leave any stone unturned in providing an enabling environment for the creative entrepreneur to thrive, blossom and attain full potentials.

“We are encouraging advancement of the performing arts throughout the country; creating opportunities for performing artistes as well as aiding the promotion of social development and improvement of life for practitioners and other stakeholders in the sector,” he said.