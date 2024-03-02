ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the notification, the repair, which will begin by 7.00a.m. on Monday, will last till March 25.

The Federal Government has announced that the Lagos-Sagamu Expressway’s Long Bridge will undergo repairs to its damaged expansion joints from Monday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night in Lagos.

Kesha, who regretted the inconvenience that these repairs might cause motorists, appealed for patience and cooperation from members of the public.

“The Federal Ministry of Works wish to inform the motoring public that repair works for the damaged expansion joints on the long bridge will commence by Monday, March 4, 2024, simultaneously on both bounds of the bridge.

“Consequently, traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the long bridge will be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the bridge to enable the contractor handling the repair works to commence works on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

Thus, all road users are advised to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed sections on the bridge.

“The earth road beside the Sagamu bound carriageway will be made motorable, to serve as complimentary road. Other road users are advised to use alternative routes.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during the duration of the repair works,” she said.

According to the notification, the repair, which will begin by 7.00a.m. on Monday, will last till March 25.

Lagos-Sagamu expressway's long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

