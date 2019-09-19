Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, says Lagos remains the only state in Nigeria that has truly upheld the vision of the founding fathers.

Akinbile-Yussuf said this on Thursday in Alausa at a media briefing on activities lined up for Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

She said that the state had not relented in upholding the vision of the founding fathers for a strong and united Nigeria.

”The likes of Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello, Pa Enahoro and others will be happy in their graves seeing what Lagos stands for and how we have held Nigeria together as a nation.

”Today, there is no tribe or tongue that is not represented in Lagos.

”Lagos, indeed has remained a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion and this is the major reason why this Independence Day Celebration is very dear to us as a state,” she said.

Akinbile-Yussuf said that activities lined up to celebrate the Independence Day included Awareness Walk and Jumat Service as well as Special Prayers for continuous peaceful co-existence of Lagos in particular and Nigeria in general.

She said that there would also be church service and other activities lined up for the independence celebration.

The commissioner said that the Grand Finale of this year’s celebrations would be the opening of an exhibition of arts and crafts depicting the chronicle of events surrounding Nigeria’s Independence to date.

According to her, the climax of this year’s celebration will be a fun fiesta at the Police College ground.

She urged the media to report issues that bind Nigerians together as a nation rather than those that divide or disintegrate a nation.

”We will welcome your constructive criticisms of our activities as we work together to find lasting solutions to issues that may crop up from time to time, we are all partners in progress,” Akinbile-Yussuf said.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso said that the Independence Celebration was an opportunity to celebrate Nigeria and Lagos, not withstanding any situation.

Omotoso said that there was the need to keep hope in the future that it would be well with Nigeria.