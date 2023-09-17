ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos govt postpones repair of 3rd Mainland Bridge due to heavy rain

News Agency Of Nigeria



Lagos govt postpones repair of 3rd Mainland Bridge due to heavy rain. [Twitter/@BoluAdeosun


The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, made the announcement in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the postponement was due to the downpour experienced in all parts of the Metropolis on Saturday.

He said that the rain had affected the preliminaries of the planned Lagos State Public Works Corporation palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.

Osiyemi promised that a new date, which would be subject to weather conditions, would be duly communicated for the palliative works.

The Commissioner urged motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.

Recall that the ministry had, in a statement, announced a plan to carry out palliative work on failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge

It said that the work would be done the Lagos State Government through its Public Works Corporation in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The palliative work was planned for two consecutive Sundays — Sept 17 and Sept. 24, 7.00am to 7.00pm each Sunday.

It said that the proposed works would be executed in two phases, with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

It said that The palliative work was scheduled for Sundays to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

News Agency Of Nigeria



