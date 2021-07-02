Lagos builds temporary replacement for Igbosere High Court burnt during #EndSARS protest

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the storey courthouse is to temporarily replace the Igbosere High Court, which was razed during the #EndSARS protest in October, 2020.

The waterfront facility consists of eight courtrooms, eight judges’ chambers, offices for secretaries and registrars and an administrative office.

It also consists of a canteen, litigants room, an office for the CJ and restrooms on every floor.

Onigbanjo said that construction of the courthouse was part of efforts of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to restore the justice system after the losses suffered during the #EndSARS protest.

According to him, the courthouse is a temporary accommodation for some of the displaced judges, pending when the burnt Igbosere High Court will be rebuilt.

He also noted that the new court complex would be digitalised to conform with other courtrooms in the state.

“We handover this key to you in fulfillment of the administration’s pledge of access to justice and to put necessary infrastructure in place for the people of Lagos State to enjoy,” Onigbanjo said.

Alogba thanked the the state government for the temporary accommodation.

He noted that the judiciary had encountered many challenges and frustrations due to the #EndSARS protest.

“It is a mark of a good leader to immediately rise up to the occasion and find a place where judges can temporarily work.

“You cannot know exactly the relief you’re giving us today, particularly judges, who will be moving into this complex.

“No other person can appreciate the trauma like a person who has been used to working but unable to so for almost a year now after their offices were burnt.

“When you’re idle, the trauma keeps reverberating but when you’re able to spring to work, you forget it bit by bit.

“That is the extent of the trauma of the judges whose offices were burnt and unable to work.

“Getting this edifice today will help the psyche of our judges a lot,” he said.

Alogba also expressed gratitude to Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, the Lagos State Special Adviser on Works and Housing, contractors and furniture makers who partnered with the Judiciary on the project.

The CJ said that the courts would sit at 9a.m and close about 5p.m on weekdays.