Lagos, FG collaborate to build studio, 1-bedroom apartments for young people

Oyetunde Ojo, Managing Director/Chief Executive, FHA, said this when he led the FHA management on a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in Lagos.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the Public Affairs Officer of the FHA, Kenneth Chigelu, on Saturday in Lagos.

Ojo said, ”Our visit is based on two purposes: a courtesy visit, and to deliver the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President on Housing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, affordable housing is a key point in the agenda of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The MD said that the new ‘end user driven’ policy of the FHA management was to partner with the state on designs that suit local preferences.

This, he said, would enable them to have ownership of the projects, noting that the idea of imposing designs on people was over.

Ojo applauded the Lagos State governor’s laudable achievements, especially in the area of Housing, and declared the willingness of the FHA to collaborate with the state government.

He said, ”We are here to ask for land, after the land we then talk about the kind of houses to deliver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want to impose any designs on you. We want to collaborate with you and share knowledge and experiences with you.”

The FHA boss emphasised that the Authority intended to reduce costs, and proposed building studio and one-bedroom apartments for the young people.

According to him, there will be a carcass with electricals and plumbing and a common exterior.

This, he said, would reduce the costs and allow individuals to finish their houses based on affordability.

He also disclosed the Authority’s planned Diaspora City project, aimed at catering for those in the Diaspora.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MD craved the indulgence of the state governor for President Tinubu to flag off and commission an FHA project in Lagos.

Responding, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the housing shortage in the state and welcomed any initiative that would address it.

He noted that his government had commissioned about 19 estates in the state.

He said that the FHA’s vision and approach were compatible with his own government’s goals.

“Your vision tallies with ours, which is providing accommodation for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can collaborate because there are a lot of housing needs in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He emphasised the need for Lagos to build high-density housing (going vertical) but stressed affordability.

He assured the FHA of his commitment to finding land for development but insisted on a quick turnaround.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the new FHA leadership, challenging them to make a significant impact on Lagos’ skyline.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FHA management had embarked on a tour of South Western states as part of its efforts to get state governments’ buy-in on its drive to make houses available to Nigerians of all classes.

ADVERTISEMENT