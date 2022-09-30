RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KWASU hails own student’s appointment as governor’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dr Semiu Bello, the Acting Head, Department of Mass Communication, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has lauded the appointment of a graduating student in the Department, Mr Abdullateef Ibraheem, by the State Government.

Abdullateef Ibraheem. [Twitter:@_ibraheemlateef]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibraheem was appointed as Special Assistant on Communications to Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

While commending the governor for finding one of the best products of the department worthy of serving in his administration, he expressed confidence in Ibraheem’s media and communications skills, capable of adding value to the present administration.

”He is a round peg in a round hole, I urge him to remain a good ambassador of the Department, the Faculty of ICT, and KWASU as a whole, in the pursuit of the onerous assignment.

”I congratulate KWASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, and the acting Dean of the Faculty of ICT, Associate Prof. Isiaka Aliagan, on the appointment which is the second since the governor came on board.

”The latest appointment further lends credence to Gov. AbdulRazaq’s strong conviction that youths are not only leaders of tomorrow, but that their leadership roles start from today.

”So, I urge the Governor’s new aide to bring his excellent media and communications knowledge to bear on the new task,” the statement read in part.

