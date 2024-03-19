Kwara Govt to begin HPV vaccine in secondary schools to stop cervical cancer

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin when the Advocacy Team from the Kwara Primary Health Care Development Agency paid her a courtesy visit.

Modibbo-Kawu said that the ministry would do everything possible to ensure the success of the vaccination in the state, adding that every organisation and relevant stakeholders would be consulted.

She expressed optimism that the programme would be given adequate priority while urging members of the team to abide by laid down principles guiding their work during the exercise and making the state the best.

Earlier, Dr Michael Oguntoye, the Team Leader and Director, Primary Health Care System, disclosed that the purpose of the visit was to inform the ministry of the forthcoming vaccination. He commended the state government for efforts toward bringing healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the people at affordable rates.