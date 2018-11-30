Kwara Gov Ahmed approves promotion of 1,511 civil servants

news

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has approved the promotion of 1,511 civil servants in the state civil service.

Promotion letters will now be distributed to the affected civil servants from GL.07 to 17 next week.

The State Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Adelodun Ibrahim disclosed the development during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

1,658 candidates sat for the examination, Ibrahim said.

He explained that the state government had consistently maintained the yearly promotion of civil servants since 2003.

"Let me state with every sense of pride that with the implementation of the 2018 promotion exercise, the state government has consistently maintained the yearly promotion of civil servants since 2003. Consequently, the state is not in any arrears of promotion to any civil servants in the state," the chairman reaffirmed.

Alh. Ibrahim confirmed that the affected civil servants had gone through written examination and oral interviews conducted by the commission.

He applauded Governor Ahmed for the prompt approval given to the commission for the implementation of this year's promotion exercise.

Alhaji Ibrahim also urged civil servants in the state to reciprocate the good gesture of the government through increased efficiency, productivity and service delivery.

Completion of ongoing projects

In related news, Governor Ahmed has assured Kwarans that on-going projects embarked upon by his administration will be completed before his tenure expires.

Governor Ahmed gave the assurance on Thursday in Ilorin when he commissioned the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) office at the Ilorin International Airport.

He emphasised that his government is committed to bridging the infrastructure gap across the state to improve socio-economic development of the state.