Administering the oath on the new Khadi, Bello charged him to remain steadfast and committed to duty.

The governor promised to provide a befitting office for the officer and also increase subventions to his office.

He also promised to respect the independence of the other arms of government as stipulated by the Constitution.

On the salary of judiciary workers, Bello promised to approve the payment as soon as a clean copy of the payroll was submitted to him.

The state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Mohammed Sani Ibrahim (SAN), in his remarks, commended the governor and the law makes for the speedy approval and inauguration of Aruwa as new Khadi.

Responding, Aruwa thanked God for the opportunity to serve, and expressed gratitude to the governor and the state legislators for the kind consideration and prompt approval.

He promised to be diligent, prudent and transparent in the discharge of his duties.