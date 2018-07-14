Kemi Adeosun gets international job despite NYSC certificate scandal

news

Despite been accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has been elected to head the board of African Export-Import Bank.

Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting and 25th anniversary of AFREXIMBANK in Abuja.

The embattled minister will be succeeding the outgoing chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel.

Adeosun will be holding this position a one-year period.

Adeosun’s “fake” NYSC certificate

Premium Times, an online investigative and news website, had accused Adeosun of parading a fake NYSC certificate after failing to serve upon her graduation from the University of East London at age 22.

Although Adeosun is yet to respond to the allegation, the NYSC said the Finance Minister did apply for an exemption in 2019.

But, former NYSC DG, retired General Maharazu Tsiga, says Adeosun was not entitled to an exemption certificate haven graduated from the university before hitting 30.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, reportedly summoned the NYSC DG over Adeosun's certificate saga.