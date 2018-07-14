Pulse.ng logo
Kemi Adeosun gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate scandal

Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate scandal

Kemi Adeosun will chair the board of AFREXIMBANK despite allegations of certificate forgery.

  • Published:
Kemi Adeosun gets international job despite NYSC certificate scandal play

Kemi Adeosun gets international job despite NYSC certificate scandal

(TVC)

Despite been accused of forging her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate, Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, has been elected to head the board of African Export-Import Bank.

Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting and 25th anniversary of AFREXIMBANK in Abuja.

Here are highlights from the 2018 Afreximbank annual meeting in Abuja play

Nigeria's Kemi Adeosun, President Cyril Ramaphosa and others at Afreximbank meeting

(Twitter/PresidencyZA)

 

The embattled minister will be succeeding the outgoing chairman of the Bank and Minister of Finance of the Republic of Rwanda, Ndagijimana Uzziel.

Adeosun will be holding this position a one-year period.

Adeosun’s “fake” NYSC certificate

Kemi Adeosun's certificate and one issued by the NYSC. play

Kemi Adeosun's "fake" certificate VS one issued by the NYSC.

(Premium Times)

 

Premium Times, an online investigative and news website, had accused Adeosun of parading a fake NYSC certificate after failing to serve upon her graduation from the University of East London at age 22.

Although Adeosun is yet to respond to the allegation, the NYSC said the Finance Minister did apply for an exemption in 2019.

Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate. play Kemi Adeosun gets international job despite NYSC certificate scandal, (TheCable)

 

But, former NYSC DG, retired General Maharazu Tsiga, says Adeosun was not entitled to an exemption certificate haven graduated from the university before hitting 30.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, reportedly summoned the NYSC DG over Adeosun's certificate saga.

