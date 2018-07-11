This is what FG has to say about Kemi Adeosun NYSC scandal

news

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has touched on the NYSC certificate forgery scandal that has engulfed Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun since Saturday, July 9, 2018.

Online newspaper Premium Times had reported that Mrs Adeosun, who graduated from a UK Polytechnic at the age of 22, forged her NYSC exemption certificate after she returned to Nigeria sometime in 2009.

The one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme is compulsory for all Nigerians who graduate from higher institution before their 30th birthdays.

Mrs. Adeosun has remained silent as the scandal assumes new dimensions by the day. The presidency and the federal government had also not issued a statement on the forgery scandal.

'The government has spoken'

Approached by State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of Wednesday, July 11, 2018, Information minister Mohammed was intent on giving nothing away.

“The government has spoken. NYSC is part of government and I have nothing to add to what the NYSC has said”, Mohammed said when pressed on the government's reaction, according to a story by TheCable.

The NYSC had issued a terse statement to say Adeosun did apply for an exemption, but was coy on whether the minister was issued an authentic exemption certificate.

NYSC position

The NYSC statement on the saga reads as follows: “Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

“Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate.

“We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”

Mrs. Adeosun was named into the Buhari cabinet after screening by the national assembly and the DSS (Department of State Security) in November of 2015.

The Premium Times story details that the national assembly has been financially extorting the minister in exchange for keeping the certificate forgery a concealed affair.