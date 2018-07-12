Dalung reportedly summon NYSC DG over Adeosun's exemption

news

Solomon Dalung, the Minister of Youths and Sports, has summoned the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure over the alleged forged NYSC exemption certificate of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

The move, it was reported, was made by the minister on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

Daily Trust reports that Dalung said he summoned Kazaure in other to get first hand information on what transpired and how far the scheme had gone with the investigation.

Dalung was further reported to have said he would brief Nigerians on the allegation as soon as he was done getting the brief from the NYSC boss.

Meanwhile, Adeosun is yet to react to the allegation five days after it was reported by Premium Times.

Ex-DG of NYSC says minister's certificate could not have been issued

Former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, has said Adeosun was not entitled to an exemption certificate as at the time of her request in 2019.

Tsiga, the NYSC DG at January 2009 made the disclosure while speaking to Premium Times.

The online investigation platform had accused Adeosun of “parading a fake NYSC exemption certificate.”

However, the NYSC said Adeosun did apply for an exemption certificate adding that it will investigate the document she is currently parading.