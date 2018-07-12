Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

NYSC could not have issued Kemi Adeosun's an exemption

Kemi Adeosun NYSC could not have issued minister's certificate, says Ex-DG

General Tsiga says the NYSC could not have issued the exemption letter that Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, is currently parading.

  • Published:
Here's why Nigeria is not in a hurry to sign the continental free trade agreement, according to finance minister Kemi Adeosun play

Nigeria's Finance minister Kemi Adeosun

(Twitter/Kemi Adeosun)

Former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maharazu Tsiga, says Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, was not entitled to an exemption certificate as at the time of her request in 2019.

Tsiga, the NYSC DG at January 2009 made the disclosure while speaking to Premium Times.

The online investigation platform had accused Adeosun of “parading a fake NYSC exemption certificate.”

Adeosun is yet to react to the allegation.

But the NYSC said Adeosun did apply for an exemption certificate adding that it would investigate the document she is currently parading.

Police reacts to Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery scandal. play

Police reacts to Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun NYSC certificate forgery scandal.

(PremiumTimes)

 

“We have what is called strong room. I believe from there they can easily identify if a certificate is issued by the NYSC or not,” Tsiga said when asked about the NYSC’s claim about an ongoing investigation.

When asked if anybody who graduated below the age of 30 but applied later to the NYSC for exemption could be exempted, Tsiga said: “It is not possible”.

He said even one had reached 100 years, one would still have to serve.

Kemi Adeosun's certificate and one issued by the NYSC. play

Kemi Adeosun's "fake" certificate VS one issued by the NYSC.

(Premium Times)

 

“In as much as you have not served, no matter how old you grow, in as much as you were not mobilised to serve at the time you were supposed to serve, they can never give you exemption. You must go for service,” he declared.

‘Fake NYSC certificate, fake signature’

Rtd Gen. Tsiga, dismissed claims that his predecessor, Yusuf Bomoi, signed a certificate issued in September as he (Tsiga) had taken over from him in January, “except for any unscrupulous reason.”

“There is no way that somebody would come and sign after hand over,” he said noted.

Kemi Adeosun has been accused of forging her NYSC crtificate. play Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun, is been accused of faking her NYSC exemption certificate. (TheCable)

 

Tsiga noted that he began signing certificates from the first batch of youth corps members mobilised after he resumed office.

The first batch in 2009, Batch A, were mobilised reported to camp on March 3, while Batch B were mobilised in July.

He maintained that the most important thing to ascertain was the genuineness of the document in itself adding that “the outcome of that first search would provide the first clue from where to unravel the scandal.”

He lamented the increasing cases of fake NYSC documents in the country.

As I told you, we have had fake corps members, even fake NSYC camp” he announced.

The Police has, however, said that until a complaint is made at the station, the Force would not investigate Adeosun's certificate scandal.

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, stated this while speaking on ChannelsTV breakfast programmes, Sunrise Daily.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet
2 In Lagos Third Mainland Bridge to be shut from July 26bullet
3 Ekiti Election Fayose 'teargassed' by Police, PDP allegesbullet

Related Articles

Politics Here are highlights from the 2018 Afreximbank annual meeting in Abuja
Kemi Adeosun All you need to know about minister’s NYSC certificate scandal
Politics Here's why Nigeria is not in a hurry to sign the continental free trade agreement, according to finance minister Kemi Adeosun
Defence Headquarters 2 officers hide N200m in 11 banks, lose funds to FG
Kemi Adeosun This is what federal government has to say about minister's NYSC scandal
Kemi Adeosun Respond or resign – CACOL tells minister
Tech Nigeria's tech space projected to create 3 million jobs and generate $88 billion for the economy by 2021
Kemi Adeosun 3 Options before finance minister after forgery report
Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC certificate forgery
Kemi Adeosun NYSC confirms that minister applied for exemption certificate

Local

Kidnapped Zamfara Commissioner’s Wife, Children regain freedom
In Zamfara Gunmen kidnap Chinese national
I'm a slow reader, Buhari says as he promises to sign CFTA
Buhari "I'm a slow reader", President says as he promises to sign African free trade agreement
MTN condemns NLC's violence in protests at its offices
MTN NLC’s picketing of our offices violates global ILO rule – Company reacts
Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in Abuja
Ekweremadu Senate receives State Police bill