Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they staged the protest around Kurna, Rijiyar Lemu, and Bachirawa areas along the popular Katsina road in Fagge and Ungogo Local Government Areas of the state.

The protesters decried what they described as a worsening economic situation.

The spokesman of the protesters, Malam Usman Bello of Rijiyan Lemo, said that the harsh economic situation has caused untold hardships to masses across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We masses voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; it will not be good of him not to listen to our complaints and address the pathetic economic situation we are facing now.

“To pretend that all is well is dangerous, let those people closer to Mr President tell him the truth that the masses are suffering and dying of hunger,” he said.

The protesters, who thronged the street along Katsina Road, expressed their grievances.

According to him, they had been pushed to the wall, hence the need for them to come out despite the harmattan season.

“Everybody is worried about the situation, hence the need for us to come out and express our displeasure over the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation is worrisome; this prompted us to stage this peaceful protest for the government to come to our rescue,” he said.

Bello said: “People cannot eat three square meals, even the one square meal is now becoming difficult as a bag of rice which used to go for N25,000 now attracts N70,000.”

According to him, a bag of sugar which was sold for N8,000 now goes for N75,000.