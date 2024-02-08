ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

News Agency Of Nigeria

The protesters, who thronged the street along Katsina Road, expressed their grievances.

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living/Illustration [FRCN]
Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living/Illustration [FRCN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they staged the protest around Kurna, Rijiyar Lemu, and Bachirawa areas along the popular Katsina road in Fagge and Ungogo Local Government Areas of the state.

The protesters decried what they described as a worsening economic situation.

The spokesman of the protesters, Malam Usman Bello of Rijiyan Lemo, said that the harsh economic situation has caused untold hardships to masses across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We masses voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; it will not be good of him not to listen to our complaints and address the pathetic economic situation we are facing now.

“To pretend that all is well is dangerous, let those people closer to Mr President tell him the truth that the masses are suffering and dying of hunger,” he said.

The protesters, who thronged the street along Katsina Road, expressed their grievances.

According to him, they had been pushed to the wall, hence the need for them to come out despite the harmattan season.

“Everybody is worried about the situation, hence the need for us to come out and express our displeasure over the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The situation is worrisome; this prompted us to stage this peaceful protest for the government to come to our rescue,” he said.

Bello said: “People cannot eat three square meals, even the one square meal is now becoming difficult as a bag of rice which used to go for N25,000 now attracts N70,000.”

According to him, a bag of sugar which was sold for N8,000 now goes for N75,000.

“We want the government to intervene by coming to our aid because we can no longer bear excruciating pains, but we know President Tinubu is a listening President,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

My daughter is qualified to work in CBN - Ndume tackles Cardoso again

Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

Osun Police warn intending protesters of rising cost of living to be peaceful

JUST IN: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

JUST IN: Glo, MTN resolve interconnect debt dispute

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

Kano residents stage peaceful protest over high cost of living

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Ganduje assures APC aspirants of credible primaries for Edo guber poll

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Niger Gov orders release of 25 people arrested for protesting economic hardship

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

Rep urges Tinubu to renew pipelines surveillance contract with Tompolo's company

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

14 abducted passengers of GIG, ABC buses regain freedom

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

No increase in petrol price, NNPCL assures Nigerians

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra