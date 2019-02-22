Malam Saleh Alhassan, the Secretary General of Miyyetti Allah, on behalf of the coalition made this known at a news conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Kaduna over the alleged genocide.

Alhassan said the coalition, comprising five Fulani groups in the state, are demanding for justice for the victims.

He listed members of the coalition as the Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Associations of Nigeria, Mobgal Fulbe Development Association, Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association and Fulbe Global Development Initiative, among others.

Alhassan said the security agencies need to commence the process of detailed documentation of the violence, which he termed as genocide.

The document must include the collation of exhibits and all relevant information, including videos and photographs, to identify the perpetrators of the violence, arrest and prosecute them for genocide.

Clearly, their aim was total extermination of Fulani people from Kaduna State, in particular, the spokesman said.

Alhassan urged Nigerians and the international community to condemn the killings, while supporting peace loving people to embrace the spirit of brotherhood, peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

He also called on the Kaduna State and Federal Governments, humanitarian organisations and other spirited individuals to come to the aid of the victims, so as to provide relief and succour to help them to quickly recover from the shocks and trauma.

The State and Federal Governments need to expand security vigilance, to protect life and property everywhere in Nigeria.

We also call on the nation of Fulani, particularly the pastoralists in the affected areas and throughout Kaduna State to remain calm and peaceful.

They must continue to be law abiding, while allowing the authorities to get to the roots of the matter, Alhassan said.