Kaduna Crisis: 97 suspects charged to court, says CP

news

The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State Command, Malam Ahmad Abdurrahaman, on Thursday said the command has charged 97 people to court suspected of involvement in the recent crisis in Kasuwan Magani area of the state.

Abdulrrahaman, who made the disclosure at a press briefing in Kaduna, explained that 45 of the suspects where arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna on Oct 24,

“Also 52 suspects were equally arraigned in the same court on Oct. 31 accordingly.” he added.

The CP said that normalcy has been restored in all troubled areas of the state and residents have resumed normal businesses.

“The command is currently committed to post violence management efforts and I am appealing to the general public to support the command to ensure success by giving us prompt and relevant information that can facilitate peaceful coexistence in the state as well as expose criminally minded people and rumour peddlers in our midst.”

Abdulrrahaman also disclosed that within the last two weeks, another set of 26 suspects were arrested in various crime not related to Kasuwan Magani crisis. which includes

“The crimes include criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, rape, illegal and possession of firearms, kidnapping, culpable homicide, drug peddling among others.”

He also disclosed that the police recovered one Locally made Pistol, one Short Dane Gun, single barrel Gun, four live Cartridges, a Toyota Siena registered DKA 830 AU, two Fabricated Wooden Pistols, seven Machetes, two Knives, one torch light and 20 bags of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The CP said the 26 suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

“I wish to thank the good people of Kaduna state for their support to the Police and other security agencies during this trying period and to appeal for strict compliance during the remaining curfew period,” the CP said.

He reassured of the command commitment to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state with the full support of residents.

Abdurrahman said members of the public should continue to provide the police with useful information regarding activities of persons likely to constitute danger to the society, so as to prevent them from carrying out their heinous acts.