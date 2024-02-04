ADVERTISEMENT
I've absolute confidence in Tinubu's ability to fix the economy - ADC Lawmaker

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abejide stressed the need to checkmate possible infiltration of insecurity into the country following the border closure resulting from military coups in the neighbouring countries.

ADC lawmaker, Leke Abejide.
ADC lawmaker, Leke Abejide.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Abejide, who represents Yagba Federal Constituency Kogi, made the call on Saturday in Kano at a reception organised in his honour as Asiwaju of Yoruba in Kano.

” I have absolute confidence in the ability of President Tinubu’s administration to make the economy better for the country.

” I have said it before, it’s like when a woman is in labour, there is a lot of pain pending when she delivers.

“If you are looking at the policies they are making, you will know that we should give at least two years.

“I know it is a long time for people who are in hardship, but in less than two years you will see the impact, the economy is going to be transformed. I have that belief.

“In fact, the person you are talking about is an expert in the financial sector and has a lot of experience.

“He knows what he is doing and what the result will be. My advice to the people is that we remain patient and the result will be good for all of us,” he said.

“I have the confidence that Tinubu’s administration will make the economy better for the count

Abejide, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Customs and Excise, stressed the need to checkmate possible infiltration of insecurity into the country following the border closure resulting from military coups in the neighbouring countries.

He promised to construct a befitting palace of Oba of Yoruba in Kano before the end of his tenure, being a part of the community.

The Oba Yoruba, Alhaji Alimi Otisese, thanked the lawmaker for his immense contributions to the Yoruba residents in Kano State.

The Oba appreciated the empowerment offered to widows and orphans, describing it as one of the reasons they conferred him with the title.

Earlier, Gov. Abba Yusuf, represented by the Special Adviser on Yoruba Affairs, Alhaji Abdussalam Abdullatif, said the governor would continue to run an all-inclusive government to deliver the dividends of democracy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

