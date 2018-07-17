Itse sagay asks Fayose to accept governorship result

news

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay has called on Governor Ayo Fayose to accept the Ekiti governorship election result.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Kayode Fayemi the winner of the election which held on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Fayose, immediately after casting his vote, alleged that the police aided thugs to snatch ballot boxes and also looked the other way when money was shared.

PDP rejects result

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the result of the Ekiti election describing it as daylight robbery.

The party also claimed that the outcome of the election did not reflect the will of the people of Ekiti state.

Olusola vows to challenge results

The PDP candidate in the election, Kolapo Olusola has also vowed to challenge the result of the election in court.

According to him, Saturday’s governorship election was marred by irregularities.

PDP rigged in 2014

Sagay, in his reaction said that Fayose did not complain when the PDP rigged the 2014 governorship election in Ekiti.

The PACAC chairman also said that the result of the result of the just concluded election shows that Ekiti people have restored their sense of dignity.

According to Daily Post, Sagay said “When the PDP rigged the election in 2014 Fayose did not complain but is now crying foul because the results don’t favor him.

“I think Ekiti people have restored their sense of self-respect and dignity because to have elected a Fayose was a self-inflicted insult and he insulted them by saying he won the election on the grounds of promising them stomach infrastructure.

“It was a very big insult because what he was saying is that the Ekiti people live solely for the sake of eating. That is why stomach infrastructure was a very big insult. And he insulted them for four years; he ran the state down.

“So, this election was a way of voting Fayose out because I don’t think his deputy was the real candidate. In voting out Fayose, Ekiti people have restored their sense of self-respect and we will no longer call them stomach infrastructure state but as a serious people who look at their progress instead of food.”