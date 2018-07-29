Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Irate youths attack police station, set vehicles ablaze in Zamfara

In Zamfara Irate youths attack police station, set vehicles ablaze

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday said the police station was attacked on Saturday evening.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Irate youths burn customs vehicle in Akwa Ibom play

Irate youths burn customs vehicle in Akwa Ibom

(SundiataPost)

Some irate youths in Zurmi town, Zurmi local government area of Zamfara attacked the community police station demanding that officers should hand over the three suspected bandits arrested by the army to them.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday said the police station was attacked on Saturday evening.

Shehu said that the angry youths also burnt down a vehicle and some motorcycles at the station.

He said the three suspects were among the bandits who attacked villages in Mashema District of Zurmi local government area on July 24.

Shehu said when the news of the arrest of the suspects filtered into the town, some irate youths mobilised themselves to the Police station.

He said the Divisional Police Officer of Zurmi local government area and other policemen at the police station escaped with the suspects through the back fence of the station.

Shehu said, normalcy has been restored, while the suspects have already been handed over to the state police command for further investigation.

The command enjoined members of the public in the state to be law abiding and avoid taking laws into their hands.

NAN reports that over 12,000 internally displaced from 18 communities in Zurmi local government area are currently camped by the state government at some government facilities in Zurmi town.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ademola Adeleke Senator reportedly failed to graduate from American...bullet
2 Melaye Senator claims he spent 11 hours in wilderness after escaping...bullet
3 Benue Lawmakers climb fence to enter Assembly complex to avoid...bullet

Related Articles

In Taraba Angry youths injure police commissioner
In Adamawa Many killed, 100 houses burnt as gunmen attack Fulani communities
Atiku When ex VP shared money in Delta, people fought and stripped naked
In Bwari Again FCTA imposes indefinite curfew on town
In Akwa Ibom Irate youths burn customs vehicle
In Lagos Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody
Bad Egg Irate mob treats 70-yr-old man to jungle justice for defiling 10-yr-old
Biafra Suspected IPOB members attack Igbo leaders in Enugu, 20 arrested
Fulani Herdsmen Nigeria grapples with mob justice in farmer-herder clashes

Local

Ajimobi says Nigerians are too forgetful of how bad things were before APC
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo State Gov. orders release of acquired land to deaf persons
NYSC DG urges corps members to be security conscious
Displaced Nigerians are not going back home because of Boko Haram
Boko Haram Army neutralises 16 insurgents, recover weapons cache in Borno
Student criminals...
In Enugu Police nab fake currency note producer